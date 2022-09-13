Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday collaborating for a project? Actors spotted on shoot location in the city; PICS
Ananya Panday and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped heading for a shoot together in the city.
Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his most-awaited film Brahmastra, the film has been doing extremely well at the box office. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and has had a great first weekend run at the box office. Well, now it looks like he is all geared up for his next project. The most exciting part about the same is that he will be collaborating with Ananya Panday. The two were spotted in the city at a shoot location and we bet fans cannot wait to see this fresh pairing!
Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday spotted in the city
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in all-black attire. He wore a black hoodie that he paired with black tracks. The actor completed his look with a black bucket hat, black face mask, and white sneakers. Ananya Panday on the other hand wore a purple crop top that she paired with denim shorts and white flip-flops. It was raining when they arrived at the location and yet both of them managed to pose for the paparazzi and rushed into the vanity van.
Check out the video:
Ananya Panday’s work front
Meanwhile, as far as Ananya Panday’s career progression is concerned, she was last seen in the film Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this pan-India movie saw actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan in titular roles. Ananya will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress mentioned that she is in talks for three projects, she can't speak much about. Let’s see how time unfolds for the young budding actor.
Ranbir Kapoor’s work front
Ranbir Kapoor has won our hearts after his spectacular performance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He has a lineup of exciting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.
