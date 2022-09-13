Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday collaborating for a project? Actors spotted on shoot location in the city; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his most-awaited film Brahmastra, the film has been doing extremely well at the box office. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and has had a great first weekend run at the box office. Well, now it looks like he is all geared up for his next project. The most exciting part about the same is that he will be collaborating with Ananya Panday. The two were spotted in the city at a shoot location and we bet fans cannot wait to see this fresh pairing! Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday spotted in the city

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in all-black attire. He wore a black hoodie that he paired with black tracks. The actor completed his look with a black bucket hat, black face mask, and white sneakers. Ananya Panday on the other hand wore a purple crop top that she paired with denim shorts and white flip-flops. It was raining when they arrived at the location and yet both of them managed to pose for the paparazzi and rushed into the vanity van. Check out the video: