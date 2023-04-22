Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt moving into their dream home by end of 2023?

Over the last few months, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt garnered a lot of attention with the news of the construction of their dream home. The property, which is located in Mumbai's upscale Bandra is reportedly going to have fifteen storeys and the first five floors will be for the Kapor family. While their careers and newly embraced parenthood keep them busy, Ranbir and Alia are often spotted at the construction site checking the progress of the house. According to a recent update, interior work has started in their new house.

Ranbir and Alia to move into their new house by December 2023

According to a report published in ETimes, Ranbir and Alia’s dream home is seeing progress and the family is likely to move into their new house by December 2023 or January 2024. Also, a new boundary wall will soon be added. Since the interior work has started, the work inside the Bungalow is in full progress. A source shared that Neetu and Alia’s inspection rounds have increased since the interior work has begun and the family look forward to their new abode.

The bungalow which was originally bought by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980 was demolished to make a high-rise building. It was named KrishnaRaj after Rishi Kapoor’s parents' name. Work on the building started a little late as the sanctions took time to clear.

The Kapoor family which includes Ranbir, Alia, their daughter Raha, and Neetu will soon move into their dream home. The house is reportedly going to have a swimming pool and an office floor. Neetu is expected to have one floor, while Ranbir and Alia settle into another. One floor will also be kept for Ranbir’s sister Riddhima for her visits.

Work front

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he will be seen in the upcoming film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor.

