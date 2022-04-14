Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially Mr & Mrs Kapoor now

After creating a massive buzz about their affair and wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally tied the knot. Yes! Ranbir and Alia are officially man and wife now. The power couple tied the knot in an intimate traditional ceremony. For the uninitiated, the wedding took place at Ranbir’s residence, Vastu and was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. To note, the reports about Ranbir and Alia’s April wedding had been doing the rounds for a long time. However, the couple and their respective families have been keeping tight-lipped about it.

Talking about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, it is reported that the couple had exchanged their vows ahead of their traditional ceremony. The media reports suggested that the couple had peach theme wedding and Alia had worn outfits by Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia’s pre-wedding functions had begun early this week. Meanwhile, their team had ensured tight security to keep the wedding details under the wrap. Alia’s security head got in touch with the Mumbai Police; the guards were also seen sealing staff phones before they entered the house to ensure the pics are not leaked.

Talking about the work front, the newlyweds will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie, which will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is slated to release on September 9 this year.