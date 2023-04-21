Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive at Yash Chopra’s house to mourn the loss of Pamela Chopra; See Pics

Thursday morning began on a sad note for the film fraternity as the news of Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra’s demise came to the forefront. Her sudden demise has left everyone heartbroken. The Chopra family has suffered a huge loss and yesterday a lot of Bollywood celebrities arrived at Yash Chopra’s house to pay their last respects to Pamela. Today there are several actors who came to pay their last respects including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and her daughter Shweta Bachchan. And now Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the latest names to arrive at Yash Chopra’s residence to mourn the demise of Pamela Chopra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive at Yash Chopra’s house

In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arriving together at Yash Chopra’s house. The actress opted for a white traditional outfit, while the actor was spotted in his casual attire. Both the actors made sure to cover their face with masks as they were snapped. In the evening today, two other popular couples of Bollywood namely Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan too paid their visit to pay their last respects.

Check it out:

Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74. She breathed her last today at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital today where she was admitted for the past 15 days due to age-related issues. She was an Indian playback singer, who had sung several film songs for her husband Yash Chopra’s films- right from Kabhie Kabhie to Mujhse Dosti Karoge! She was recently seen in Netflix’s documentary The Romantics, in which she was seen talking about her husband's journey as a director.

