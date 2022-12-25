Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive for annual Christmas lunch with family sans daughter Raha- WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have had the most exciting 2022. After enjoying the glorious success of their first film Brahmastra, the couple was blessed with a baby girl in November. Ranbir and Alia are currently enjoying their parenthood phase. Amid spending time with their little one Raha, the couple was seen arriving for the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoor family. Before tying the knot, Alia used to attend lunch get-togethers with Ranbir. The duo made a stylish appearance without their daughter. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reunite with the Kapoor family

In the pictures and videos, Ranbir is seen making a dapper appearance in a black t-shirt paired with denim jeans and a mustard blazer. He styled his heavy bearded look with cool sunnies. On the other hand, Alia exuded a post-pregnancy glow in a floral wrap-around dress. She paired her look with tiny hoop earrings, white heels and her million-dollar smile. The new parents happily posed for the paparazzi. Have a look:



Other family members including Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and her kids, Kiaan and Samaira too were seen arriving for the grand lunch outing. Randhir and Babita twinned in red outfits while Karisma rocked a printed white and orange dress. Her daughter looked chic in a white shirt and cargo pants. Have a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas night with family On the eve of Christmas, Alia and Ranbir spent time with their families at home. Decked up in stylish outfits, the duo posed with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji. Neetu took to Instagram and offered a glimpse of their intimate get-together. All of them were all smiles for the perfect selfie.



Work front Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. On the other hand, Ranbir has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. He also has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

