New parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive home with their baby girl; PICS

On November 6, 2022, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Later, the new mom shared a post on her social media handle informing her fans about the arrival of her daughter. The post read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was admitted to H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon for her baby's delivery.

Now, finally, the newly turned parents Ranbir and Alia were seen exiting the hospital with their little princess. Meanwhile, earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Kapoor family has enrolled Alia's name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon for the baby's delivery. Paparazzi and fan pages also shared videos and pictures from outside as the couple exited the hospital with their baby daughter.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot this year at their residence in Vastu, Mumbai in front of a few family members and close friends. The lovebirds had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Later, in June, the Raazi actress took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring the Sanju actor on her social media handle.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia were last seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, which also featured Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan. After storming the box office, the film was recently released on OTT.

Next, Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will also feature in Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled project, alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Alia, on the other hand, will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress will also star next in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Not just that, Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in key roles.