Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive at Neetu Kapoor's house on Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary; PHOTOS

A year has passed since the sad demise of and fans have been remembering him in their thoughts. Today, on his first death anniversary, his family is also sharing tributes for the late legend. Just a while ago, and were snapped arriving at 's house to join her on Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary. The Brahmastra stars arrived and kept their distance from the paparazzi amid the COVID 19 spike. The duo was seen making their way straight into the building.

In the photos, Alia is seen getting off the car and heading straight inside the building without stopping. The Raazi actress is seen clad in a pink and grey suit with a bag. She is also seen sporting a mask amid the COVID 19 surge. On the other hand, Ranbir is seen getting out of the car and asking the paparazzi not to enter the building amid the COVID spike. He is seen clad in a white tee and jeans with a cap and sneakers as he arrived at his mum's house on his father's first death anniversary.

Fans of the late actor have been pouring in tributes on social media and remembering him in their thoughts. Earlier in the morning, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni also shared old memories with Rishi Kapoor as they offered their prayers on his first death anniversary. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, and his demise left everyone shocked. Last year, owing to the COVID 19 lockdown, Riddhima had to travel by road to Mumbai to arrive to be with her family post her father's demise.

The late actor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was shot with him. However, some portions were left that will be now completed by Paresh Rawal as he takes over. Another project that the late actor was a part of was The Inter Hindi remake with . However, now, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen starring in the project.

