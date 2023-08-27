Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy date night during New York vacay; photo with fans goes VIRAL

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. Their social media PDA never fails to impress their fans and followers. Recently, the couple jetted off to New York to spend some quality time together. On August 27, a picture of Ranbir and Alia shared by a fan page enjoying their date night during the vacation went viral. The couple can be seen posing with some fans.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy date night during New York vacay

A fan page named 'ranbirkapooruniverse' shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posing with some fans while enjoying their date night in New York on Instagram. The couple can be seen flashing their bright smiles. Sharing the picture, the fan page captioned, "RK and Alia in New York...#RanbirKapoor #ranbir #bollywood #aliabhatt."

For their date night, Alia wore a colorful sleeveless dress and Ranbir looked handsome in a grey outfit. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to the picture of Ranbir and Alia vacationing in New York, one fan wrote, "Fabulous pic." Another commented, "Alia looking so cute." Others were seen dropping fire and red heart emojis.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work fronts

Alia Bhatt who recently won the National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to feature in the multi-starrer project Jee Le Zaraa helmed by Farhan Akhtar. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra, the eighth installment of YRF Spy Universe, an untitled action thriller helmed by Vasanth Bala in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. He recently wrapped up the shooting of Animal, the action thriller helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will hit the theatres in December 2023. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen playing the role of Shiva, in Brahmastra 2 that is the second installment of the Ayan Mukerji-directed franchise.

