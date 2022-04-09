Before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exchange wedding vows; How it all started & how it's going

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all over the headlines as the couple is ready to exchange wedding vows next week. Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will begin on April 13 and will continue till April 17. Amid their wedding reports, here’s a look at how Ranbir and Alia came together.

How did it all begin?

It all started when Alia Bhatt was just 11!

Once Alia Bhatt was asked about her crush to which she revealed that ever since she was 11, she had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor. They were meant to be together! The ‘Highway’ actress went for the audition for ‘Black’ and fell for Ranbir, who was the assistant director of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film.

Little confession

Years later, Alia Bhatt appeared on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee with Karan' and expressed her desire to marry Ranbir.

A film together

When both the actors got roped in for filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in 2017, the rumours of their relationship gained more momentum.

First public appearance

However, Ranbir and Alia remained tight-lipped about the rumours. It was at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s reception in 2018 that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stunned everyone as they made their first glamorous appearance together.

Ranbir Kapoor’s confession

In an interview with GQ, the actor accepted the fact that he was dating. However, the actor said he didn’t want to ‘overspeak’ and his relationship needed space and time to breathe.

New Year celebration

The couple still kept their relationship under the wraps. In 2018, the Kapoor family was facing a tough time as Rishi Kapoor flew off to New York for his treatment. Alia Bhatt was seen with Ranbir multiple times as they visited his dad in the US and even rang in the New Year in NYC.

Open declaration

The same year, the actors made an appearance at an awards ceremony and openly proclaimed their love for each other. The actors had won Filmfare Award for best acting for their respective roles that year.

How is it going now?

Almost every time Alia and Ranbir step out, they make headlines for their adorable chemistry. In 2021, Alia Bhatt for the first time shared a picture with Ranbir and expressed her love on her social media handle. The couple had flown to Rajasthan to celebrate Ranbir’s 39th birthday. Ever since then, Alia and Ranbir have become vocal about their relationship. Alia and Ranbir had already started attending each other's family functions and the pictures from their get-togethers proved their inseparable bond.

In December last year during the motion poster launch event of ‘Brahmastra’, the adorable couple was seen at their candid best. On being asked by a fan, “When will you marry Alia or someone else?” Ranbir wittily replied, “Haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last year? I think we should be happy with that.” However, turning towards Alia, he added, “Humari kab hogi?” to which Alia blushed and replied, “Why are you asking me?”

Alia Bhatt during a Gangubai Kathiawadi promotional event spoke to NDTV about her relationship with Ranbir and said, “I’m already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I’ve been married to him in my head for a long time. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it’s all going to work out in all the right and beautiful ways.”

Meanwhile, their new paradise is also getting ready. Ranbir and Alia have refurbished their family home, the Krishna Raj bungalow which is now reportedly being converted into a fifteen-story building. The first five floors of this house will be saved for the Kapoors, Alia-Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor.

And now, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are ready to get married in the city.

