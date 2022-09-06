Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt face protests in Ujjain as they offer prayers before Brahmastra's release

Brahmastra is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Indian films. The idea of Brahmastra took birth when director Ayan Mukerji was shooting for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in the snow mountains, back in 2012. Ayan has been invested in the project for around a decade and this is only for the first part of the trilogy. Apart from being the most ambitious project of Indian cinema, it is also the most expensive film made in the country. The film is releasing in around 8000 screens, which is the highest for a Hindi film. The advance bookings are on in full flow and the tickets are selling like hot cakes, as the film gears for a release in a little over 2 days.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji left for Ujjain today morning to offer their prayers at the great Mahakaleshwar Temple. Little did they know that they would be welcomed by protestors, who are hell bent on halting the release of their mythological epic. The protestors reached the Mahakaleshwar temple with black flags and caused a ruckus. The local police took charge and brought the situation under control. It is still not known whether Ranbir, Alia and Ayan visited the temple or not. The negativity on social media has gradually penetrated on the ground level and it is never a good sign when negative agents cause hindrances right before a film's release, in this case, a film beng worked on for almost a decade.

Have a look at how protestors in Ujjain protested outside the Mahakaleshwar Temple:

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva releases on 9th September all across the world, although there will be Thursday night previews before that in select centres outside India. This ambitious film directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The makers of Brahmastra gathered yesterday to watch the final draft of the film in the suburbs of Mumbai.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals Ayan Mukerji dreamt of Brahmastra on the sets of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani