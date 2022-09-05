Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get clicked outside a Mumbai theatre ahead of Brahmastra’s release; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been making headlines lately due to their upcoming film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the mythological fantasy film is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Apart from the lovebirds, it also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Ever since the trailer dropped, the audience has been excitedly waiting to watch the visual spectacle unfold on the silver screens. Ahead of the release on the 9th of September, Ranbir and Alia were spotted outside a theatre in Mumbai tonight.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive at a theatre ahead of Brahmastra’s release

A few moments back, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted by the paparazzi outside PVR theatres in Mumbai. The parents-to-be looked chic in their casual OOTNs. Ranbir was seen donning a white tee-shirt with blue denim pants and a black cap. He completed the outfit with a pair of red and white sneakers. On the other hand, Alia’s pregnancy glow was absolutely unmissable as she donned a pretty olive-green midi dress. She layered it up with a matching jacket. The actress completed the look with a pair of heels. Alia kept her hair open and opted for a minimal makeup look. Both the actors also wore mouth masks.

Take a look:

In other news, fans have been speculating about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film. A few images surfaced on social media showcasing SRK in the role of Vanar Astra, and netizens could not keep calm. However, a recent promo of the film left them wondering if Ranveer Singh features in the film too. While some believed it to be Ranveer, others were convinced that it was indeed Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Parvati in Brahmastra 2. According to our sources, Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters - MahaDev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actress has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.

