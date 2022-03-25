Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married sooner than you expected? Details inside

The wedding season in Bollywood does seem to end anytime soon. After one of the biggest weddings of BTown last year (Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal) if there is any other couple that fans are eagerly waiting to see get hitched then it is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since these two have opened up about their relationship and even revealed that they are soon going to tie the knot, fans are waiting with bated breath to hear about the big announcement. But it looks like that day is finally going to come sooner than you expected.

According to the latest reports in India Today, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot in April this year. A source close to them informed that there is a strong buzz in the industry that Ranbir and Alia will get married in April 2022. Also, the Jagga Jasoos actor’s mom Neetu Kapoor was recently spotted at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s store and even Manish was spotted in their house. Apparently, the couple has even asked for free dates from their respective film shoots for the big day.

Sometime back there were speculations that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be tying the knot in the month of October. But now the reports suggest that Miss Bhatt might turn into Mrs Kapoor very soon.

Meanwhile talking about their work commitments, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were shooting for their film Brahmastra together in Varanasi till a few days back before they came back to the city. Apart from this Ranbir has Luv Ranjan’s film with Shraddha Kapoor. Alia on the other hand has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Sing.

