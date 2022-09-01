Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get snapped outside a dubbing studio in the city; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. After a few years of dating, the couple took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14, this year. The couple is now expecting their first child together and are on cloud nine. Parents to be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated magnum opus Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres soon.

Amidst all of these developments, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped together outside a dubbing studio in the city, Ranbir donned an orange kurta while Alia was wearing a yellow colour suit set. They acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022.

Check Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's photos here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with the film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

While talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he was last seen in Shamshera co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna under his umbrella.

