Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting approached for brand endorsements ahead of wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is currently the talk of the town on social media. The lovebirds made their relationship official in 2018 and since then, there has been no looking back for the two. Amid this, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that the couple is all set to tie the knot next week. The duo will get married at the Kapoors' RK mansion in Chembur, where Ranbir's parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had also begun their married life. It is reported that the preparations for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding have been going on in full swing.

Now, according to a report in India Today, ever since the couple's wedding news broke out on the internet, many brands have been approaching the couple for several endorsements. "Considering that Ranbir and Alia are top actors from Bollywood, several brands have been approaching the couple for endorsements. However, both Alia and Ranbir are apparently being selective about the offers that they wish to take up. They are not in a rush to do advertisements," said the source.

A report in Duff & Phelps' annual celebrity brand valuation states that Bhatt's brand value is approximately 68.1 million USD and Ranbir's, on the other hand, is close to 26.7 million USD.

Meanwhile, talking about their wedding, Ranbir and Alia will get married between 2 AM to 4 AM. The wedding festivities will begin from the 13th of April at the couple's Bandra residence. The duo's wedding will be a low-key affair, in the presence of close family members and friends.

