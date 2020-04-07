Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt goof around with a fan in THIS throwback photo at a New York pizza restaurant

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing with a fan inside a pizza kitchen. Yes, turns out they had visited Joe's Pizza in New York City where they bumped into a number of fans and did not mind posing for selfies.

The world may be in a state of lockdown, but lovebirds and are sending their fans into a state of tizzy with new details emerging about their wedding in the last one week. As per reports, Alia and Ranbir are likely to tie the knot this year in December and families may soon start prepping for the wedding which is likely to be held in Mumbai. The couple will also be coming together for the first time on screen in Brahmastra which is also slated to release in December this year.

From wedding rumours to being spotted in their building complex, Alia and Ranbir are keeping fans on their toes. And while they are not spotted often, fans and fan clubs are doing their bit to make sure there is no dearth of Ranbir-Alia content. Today, we chanced upon this photo of Ranbir and Alia from one of their many trips and it is all things happy.

Alia and Ranbir can be seen posing with a fan inside a pizza kitchen. Yes, turns out the lovebirds had visited Joe's Pizza in New York City last June where they bumped into a number of fans and did not mind posing for selfies. While Ranbir can be seen in a crisp white shirt, Alia looks smart in a black collared dress. In the photo, Ranbir can also be seen holding a massive wooden pizza board.

Check out Ranbir and Alia's New York photos below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Joe's Pizza in NYC pic.twitter.com/qs9qDlaWyu — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@Ranbir_Kingdom) June 29, 2019

