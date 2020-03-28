Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look like a made for each other couple in this black and white sketch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the news for their films, their rumoured break up, their marriages, and other things, but this image is one that will settle the score and prove, why they look adorable together.

Bollywood is never short of new romances, both on-screen and off-screen, and while some hit quite the chord on the reel, they fail to do so in real. However, with and , things seem to be rather hidden from us given the fact that they aren't seen as often in public spaces, and their film Brahmastra, seems to be getting delayed straight for the second year in a row. None the less, fans continue to root for the couple as well as the film that is yet to release.

Alia and Ranbir have been spotted together time and again if not very frequently, and well, when they pose for photos, fans can't seem to get enough of the duo. None the less, we are still waiting to get to see some more working stills of the two so that it is easier to picture them together, in a film, and otherwise. For now, we came across this ultra-pretty sketch of the duo where they both seem to have been dressed up from marriage scenes they have shot at different points and oh boy, is it adorable?

Check out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Ranbir has gone MIA from the media space but Alia has been sharing regular updates from her quarantine days. The actress has, in fact, also been sharing various updates regarding the Coronavirus outbreak, trying to spread awareness, and of course, lend a helping hand to those in need.

Credits :Instagram

