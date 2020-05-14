Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look stunning as they pose with Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor in THIS throwback pic
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most sought after couples in Bollywood these days and there are no second thoughts about this. The duo has been going strong with their relationship and Alia has been sticking to Ranbir’s side in these difficult times after he lost his father. It is always a delight to watch the lovebirds together. Interestingly, as the lockdown has brought the showbiz world to a halt, the fans are certainly missing watching Ranbir and Alia together these days.
However, we got our hands on a throwback picture of Ranbir and Alia from their appearance at the Filmfare Awards 2018 and it is winning the hearts these days. In the picture, Ranbir and Alia looked stunning as they posed together with Dia Mirza and Arjun Kapoor for the camera at the backstage of the prestigious event. The Rockstar actor looked dashing in his blue suit while Alia was a sight to behold in her light coloured dress. On the other hand, Dia and Arjun were seen twinning in green in this unmissable picture.
Take a look Ranbir and Alia’s throwback picture:
Talking about the work front, the love birds will be seen sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie will mark Ranbir and Alia’s first collaboration together and the fans can’t keep about the same. Apart from the love birds, Brahmastra will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles while Shah Rukh Khan will be doing a cameo in the movie.
AB is more than a decade younger than RK .it shows .
How cute and handsome ranbir is looking here. But he don't looks like this anymore. He looks lost and bored . Plz ranbir find a better girl than alia as you don't need a superstar but just a good wife.
Mahira khan would have overtaken the bollywood industry with her blinding beauty and ranbir too was in love with her but their relationship dipped because both were scared of hate they will get esp ranbir as he prioritize his career over anything else and he ended up with alia.
RK dated mahira but she was very despo for him as the whole world saw the pics in NY wanted a commitmnt from him like harry gave meghan mostly. RK ran and rightly so lol
Dia is beautiful but problem is that she will be casted in supporting roles because lead roles are written only for starkids. So all we get is cringeworthy choices like alia, Jhanvi, annanya, Sara etc.
Dia is beautiful man
RK and dia look gorgeous together
Dia is really beautiful. Rk looks more good with dia then alia.
I found Ranbir and Dia Jodi really good. Their chemistry was innocent and cute.
Ranbir and did look nice together