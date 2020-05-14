Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look stunning as they pose with Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor in THIS throwback pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other for two years now and they are going strong with their chemistry.

and are one of the most sought after couples in Bollywood these days and there are no second thoughts about this. The duo has been going strong with their relationship and Alia has been sticking to Ranbir’s side in these difficult times after he lost his father. It is always a delight to watch the lovebirds together. Interestingly, as the lockdown has brought the showbiz world to a halt, the fans are certainly missing watching Ranbir and Alia together these days.

However, we got our hands on a throwback picture of Ranbir and Alia from their appearance at the Filmfare Awards 2018 and it is winning the hearts these days. In the picture, Ranbir and Alia looked stunning as they posed together with Dia Mirza and for the camera at the backstage of the prestigious event. The Rockstar actor looked dashing in his blue suit while Alia was a sight to behold in her light coloured dress. On the other hand, Dia and Arjun were seen twinning in green in this unmissable picture.

Take a look Ranbir and Alia’s throwback picture:

Talking about the work front, the love birds will be seen sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie will mark Ranbir and Alia’s first collaboration together and the fans can’t keep about the same. Apart from the love birds, Brahmastra will also star Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in key roles while will be doing a cameo in the movie.

Credits :Instagram

