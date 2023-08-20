Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look stylish together in comfy casuals as they get spotted at airport; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor is currently going through an excellent phase in both his career and personal life. The supremely talented actor married his Brahmastra co-star and longtime partner Alia Bhatt in a private ceremony, in April 2022. The much-loved couple are now enjoying parenthood, after the birth of their adorable baby daughter, Raha Kapoor. Interestingly, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the airport on Saturday night, as they took a break from their busy work schedules and jetted off to an undisclosed location together, for a quick getaway.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose together at the airport

The much-in-love star couple was spotted together at the Mumbai airport on August 19, Saturday night, as they left the city for a short break. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who were seen arriving together, opted for comfy yet stylish casual outfits for their latest airport look. The new parents greeted the paparazzi photographers who were present at the airport and posed together for pictures.

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a stylish short denim jacket, which she teamed up with another dark blue jacket, a white top, and a pair of matching white trousers. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress completed her look with a no-make-up look, a sleek bun, a pair of white sneakers, and a crossbody bag. Ranbir Kapoor twinned with his beloved wife in a matching blue Prada co-ord set, which he paired with a white t-shirt. The Animal actor completed his look with black ear studs, a black knit hat, a pair of white sneakers, and a white backpack.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's airport video and pictures, below:

Ranbir and Alia's work front

The versatile actor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the Luv Ranjan directorial which emerged as a major box office hit. Ranbir Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of Animal, the action thriller helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The much-awaited project will hit the theatres in December 2023. He will return to play the role of Shiva, in Brahmastra 2, the second installment of the Ayan Mukerji-directed franchise.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The talented actress has a massive line-up of promising projects, including multi-starrer project Jee Le Zaraa helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra, the eighth installment of YRF Spy Universe, untitled action thriller helmed by Vasanth Bala.

