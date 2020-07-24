Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra's shooting to resume in October in double shifts schedule?

Ayan Mukerji’s big budget film Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others. Due to COVID 19, the shoots were stalled. However, as per the latest reports, the director may be planning to resume work in October in double shifts with Ranbir, Alia.

A film that has been the talk of the town from the past few years is and starrer Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it has been a while since the film’s shoot had begun and till March 2020, the process of filming was going on in full swing. However, due to COVID 19 pandemic, the shoots were stalled and hence, once again, Brahmastra’s shoot got affected. Now, as Unlock has begun and several film crews are returning to work, reports are in that Ranbir, Alia may also begin work on Brahmastra’s pending portions in October in double shifts at a studio in Goregaon.

As per the latest report in Mid-Day, Ranbir and Alia starrer Brahmastra’s certain portions that need to be shot include action scenes with Ranbir, some conversation portions with Alia, Amitabh Bachchan and with the lead hero. The report stated that director Ayan may have chalked out a double shifts schedule for the cast and crew. Further, the report had a trade source stating that producer is eyeing a June 2021 release for Brahmastra, the director wants to finish shooting by December 2020. It stated that Ranbir may shoot in two-shift schedules with a minimum crew in each.

The report quoted a trade source that said, “If the crisis is relatively under control, and things go as planned, the film will go back on floors in October. Ayan has broken down the shoot into two shifts — 9 am to 2 pm, followed by another from 4 pm to 9 pm. There will be two separate minimal crews for the stints, with each unit adhering to on-set safety guidelines.” Further, the report stated that the makers were hoping that by October, the decision regarding actors above 65 years of age would be reversed and that may enable Big B to join shoots. The report also claimed that a theme song of Brahmastra is yet to be shot with Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has been shot in several locations in India and globally. It also stars in a cameo. Apart from Ranbir, Alia and Big B, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy will be seen in the film. Certain portions of the film have been shot with wrestler Saurav Gurjar. It was in the beginning of 2020 that the release date of Brahmastra was finally announced and it was December 4, 2020. However, owing to COVID 19, the shoots were stalled.

