Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surprise Neetu Kapoor on her birthday with a bouquet and special note; PIC

It’s Neetu Kapoor’s birthday today and social media is abuzz with tweets and posts sending love to the senior actress. To note, Neetu Kapoor has turned 64 today and she is celebrating her special day with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni in London. The mother-daughter duo is enjoying every bit of their time together. Needless to say, fans are missing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s presence during Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. However, the soon to be parents have made sure to make Neetu’s day more special by sending her a sweet gift.

Yes! Ranbir and Alia have sent Neetu a bouquet of white roses along with a note which read as, “Happy birthday mom. Love you lots”. Neetu, who was overwhelmed with Ranbir and Alia’s gesture, took to her Instagram story and shared the pic of Ranbir and Alia’s sweet gift. She captioned the post as, “Thank you @aliaabhatt Rana” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post giving a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s special gift for her 64th birthday:

Earlier, Alia had shared an unseen pic with Neetu Kapoor from her haldi ceremony to send birthday love to her mother in law. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul. My mother-in-law/friend/sooon to be dadi maaaaa ..love you so s much!!!”. To note, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot in April 2022, are set to embrace parenthood for the first time now. Besides, the power couple is also looking forward to the release of their first collaboration Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the lead. The fantasy drama is slated to hit the screens on September 9 this year.

