Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Wedding: 5 things to know ahead of today's ceremony

The biggest and most awaited wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is all set to take place today. The couple, who has dated each other for a long time, will finally tie the knot in the afternoon in the presence of all their loved ones. Ahead of Ranbir and Alia's big day today, their families are excited. We can expect to see Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Bharat Sahni and Samara Sahni all decked up to root for Ranbir and on the other hand, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt cheering for Alia.

But, before Alia marries Ranbir, here are 5 things you need to know about the upcoming ceremonies of the day.

1. Haldi at Vastu

As per an India Today report, Alia and Ranbir's Haldi ceremony was scheduled for 9 Am today. Visuals of Soni, Shaheen, Neetu and Riddhima arriving all decked up in hues of yellow came in this morning, thereby giving us a hint that they were all set for the Haldi ceremony ahead of the wedding.

2. Chooda Ceremony for Alia

After the Haldi ceremony for Alia, her chooda ceremony would reportedly begin. The ceremony is quite a significant one as in this, the bride dons red and white bangles associated with a married woman. As per tradition, the bangles are gifted to the bride from her maternal side of the family.

3. Ranbir-Alia's wedding at Vastu

After the Mehendi ceremony on April 13, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor finally confirmed that Alia and Ranbir will be tying the knot today at Vastu. As per an India Today report, the wedding ceremony will begin at around 3 PM. It is being said to be a very intimate affair like the Mehendi where only close friends and family members would be present.

4. Ranbir-Alia's wedding guest list

Just like mehendi function, Ranbir and Alia's wedding at Vastu today will be a small and private affair. Ranbir's family members including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Nikhil Nanda, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Nitasha Nanda and more are expected to be present. On the other hand, for Alia, Soni Razdan, Shaheen, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her close friends are likely to be seen at the wedding. As per India Today, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Masaba Gupta, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor also are expected to be present. Pinkvilla had also exclusively informed you that Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali are also likely to be present.

5. Alia's Bridal wear details

As per an HT report, Alia Bhatt is expected to be a Sabyasachi bride on her wedding day with Ranbir Kapoor. The report claimed that keeping in line with the pastel wedding theme, Alia is likely to be seen in a Sabyasachi lehenga adorned with Manish Malhotra-designed dupatta. However, the recent buzz on social media claims that the bride and groom may opt for white and gold hues for the wedding. Well, now, it's just a matter of time for fans to finally see Alia and Ranbir as man and wife and we cannot wait for it!

