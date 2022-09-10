Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra LEAKED online hours after release despite court’s order?

According to a report in PTI, Justice Jyoti Singh passed the ex parte interim order on a lawsuit by Star India Pvt Ltd, co-producer of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt -starrer film while noting that the availability of the film online at the same time as its theatrical release or in close proximity of the release would severely impact the producers’ financially and also erode the value of the film.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has released in cinemas. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has been one of the most-talked-about films in recent times with fans excitedly waiting to watch it on the big screens. However, the buzz is that Brahmastra has been leaked online hours after its theatrical release. As per reports, Brahmastra' is leaked on sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, 123movies, Telegram, and torrent sites in HD. This development is truly shocking given that the Delhi High Court had recently restrained ‘rogue’ websites from unauthorized streaming of Ayan Mukerji’s magnus opus.

The court’s order read, “Defendants No. 1 to 18 (rogue websites) and all others acting for and/or on their behalf are restrained from in any manner hosting, streaming, retransmitting, exhibiting, making available for viewing and downloading, providing access to and/or communicating to the public, displaying, uploading, modifying, publishing, updating and/or sharing on their websites through the internet or any other platform, the film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ and contents related thereto, so as to infringe the Plaintiff’s copyright therein, till the next date of hearing.”

Brahmastra is the biggest Indian film to be made with a whopping budget of over 400 crores. It's the biggest opener for Bollywood film in pandemic times despite a non-holiday release, and is headed for a 40-crore all-India gross. However, the film leaking online might lead to considerable losses for makers.

Brahmastra has received mostly positive responses from fans. Pinkvilla’s review of the film reads, “Right from the word go, the narrative demands attention with regular high points appropriately arranged throughout the 166 minutes run time. Watch out for the pre and post interval scenes. There are some sharp dips here and there especially in the romantic sequences, but it quickly picks up pace bringing the focus back on the story of Brahmastra. Now, that’s a hard thing to do especially after songs and softer sequences in a fantasy project. The credit here is as much for Ayan Mukerji, as it is for editor Prakash Kurup.”

