Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s cute banter on stage prove they are just like any other married couple; WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two are currently juggling perfectly between their parent duties and professional commitments. It has only been some time since the actress stepped back into action after giving birth to their daughter Raha. We have been spotting the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress quite often these days outside her house and last night too she along with hubby Ranbir arrived in style at the Mumbai Press Club. Both of them interacted with everyone and spoke their hearts out but what stole the limelight was Alia singing Kesariya and Ranbir helping her with the lyrics. Alia Bhatt sings Kesariya at an event

The video posted by popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani starts with Alia Bhatt asking Ranbir Kapoor to sing. She tells him, “beta gaana gao” to which Ranbir smiles and asks her to sing. Then the actress asks the audience, “kaunsa gaana gau aapke liye?” The audience demands her to sing Kesariya. She happily starts singing Kesariya but after single the first line, she forgets the lyrics and turns to her hubby for rescue. She asks the Shamshera star, “kya hai lyrics?” The audience bursts into laughter while Ranbir helps her with the lyrics and she continues. Check out the video:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. This year, she will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Meanwhile, Ranbir has Animal in the pipeline with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor.

