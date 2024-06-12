Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s love for animal is so pure and this video is a proof; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple is proud parents to a cute daughter, Raha. It was only last year, on Christmas 2023, that the couple revealed their little munchkin’s face to the world. Ever since then, every time the little kiddo steps out in public, she rules the internet and how. Now, a recent viral video captured the little one’s love for animals.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pure love for animals captured in the video

A video has been doing rounds on the internet in which one can see Raha’s day out with her father, Ranbir Kapoor. The viral clip shows the little munchkin peeking out of their black, swanky Range Rover’s window while she happily glanced at a street pet dog. In response to this, a lady standing right there held the furry pet in her arms and took it towards Raha. The video shared by a fan page expressed, “Raha is an animal lover already, just like her parents.”

As one can expect, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable video as they swamped the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

Take a look:

When Alia Bhatt revealed Raha has 'natural love' for animals

Notably, earlier this year in an interview with The Hindu, Alia Bhatt during the promotion of her film, Poacher shared insights into her deep connection with wildlife. She expressed her belief, stating that as children, there's an innate connection with nature, and being around animals evokes a sense of peace and serenity.

Advertisement

Highlighting her point, she also cited an example of Raha as she said, “I'm saying this firsthand literally witnessing my daughter grow up around animals, and she has like a natural love and excitement around them.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 and welcomed Raha the same year in November.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s highly-anticipated, Jigra which also stars Vedang Raina. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is poised to grace the silver screens on September 27.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the shoot for Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic-drama, Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, and Sunny Deol among others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana co-star Indira Krishna thanks him for ‘love and care’ as she drops new PIC from set; fans react