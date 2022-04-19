Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new pics with bridesmaids from wedding are full of fun, laughter and love

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who had tied the knot last week, have been all over the headlines of late courtesy of their wedding. The power couple had tied the knot on April 14 in a traditional ceremony and ever since then, pics from their wedding festivities have been going viral on social media. And while we can’t get enough of this dream-like wedding, new pics from the celebration have surfaced which are breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

In the pics shared by Tanya Saha Gupta, the newlyweds were seen posing with the bridesmaids including Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan. In fact, one of the pics also featured groom Ranbir posing happily with the bridesmaids as they enjoyed a drink together. Furthermore, Tanya also gave a glimpse of Ranbir and Alia’s post wedding bash wherein Alia looked stunning in her red suit and the new bride look on her face was unmissed as she grooved with her girl gang. Tanya captioned the post as, “It’s sappy days like these that I LIVE FOR. lots of happy tears & belly aching laughs, celebrating my sweet sweet @aliaabhatt’s love story”.

Take a look at new pics of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Alia Bhatt will be flying to Jaisalmer soon to shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Ranbir had also resumed work post his low key wedding and will reportedly begin shooting for Animal in Manali, Himachal Pradesh later this month.

