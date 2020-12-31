Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor to collaborate for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next project: Report

After the success of Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his next project. Read on to know about the star cast.

Kabir Singh featuring and Kiara Advani was a huge hit when it released in 2019. Now, its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his next venture and it’s the star cast that has left us excited. That is because his next project features none other than himself. Apart from that, it will also feature Anil Kapoor who is currently winning accolades for his latest release AK vs AK. The announcement will be made in January 2021.

If media reports are to be believed, the team is planning to unveil the surprise so as to begin the New Year on a positive note. Moreover, a surprise video announcement is going to be rolled out in January 2021 for everyone. As per a report by TOI, Ranbir Kapoor was the first one to sign the project followed by Anil who signed it this week. This is sure to leave the fans of both the actors excited.

As of now, Ranbir is in Ranthambore with , , and others for the New Year celebrations. Recently, there was a strong buzz about his engagement with Alia but that turned out to be a hoax later on. Meanwhile, he will be collaborating with his ladylove for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He also has Shamshera in the pipeline. Ranbir will also team up with for Luv Ranjan’s next. As for Anil Kapoor, he will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring , Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima pose for perfect winter selfie & we wish Ranbir Kapoor was also in frame

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×