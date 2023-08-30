Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's fanboy moment with Robert De Niro in throwback PICS shared by Anupam Kher

It's quite rare to witness some of Bollywood's most famous figures admiring a celebrity, asking for autographs, and taking selfies with them. However, such is the charm and popularity of Robert de Niro, who recently celebrated his 79th birthday on the 17th of August are so great that even prominent Bollywood personalities can't resist being starstruck. This is exactly what occurred when the Hollywood star came to India in the year 2013 and met with various actors and filmmakers from Bollywood in Mumbai. Many of them were completely smitten by him. Recently, Anupam Kher reposted some of the pictures shared by the Hollywood actor’s fan page.

Anupam Kher reposts pictures with Hollywood actor Robert de Niro

Anupam Kher took a trip down memory lane as he reposted some of the pictures shared by a fan page of Robert de Niro. In one picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen kissing the actor’s knee while the actor on the other hand is giving his autograph in the DVD of his film The Godfather Part II. In another picture, Ranbir can be seen touching Robert’s feet and seeking his blessings. In the third photo, Anil Kapoor and the Hollywood actor can be seen engrossed in a conversation.

Sharing the pictures, the fan page captioned the post as, “When Bollywood meets Hollywood. Robert De Niro visited India in 2013 to be a part of the THiNK summit in Goa. He visited Anupam Kher’s acting school where he also met Indian actor, Ranbir Kapoor.”

SEE THE PICTURES HERE.

When Robert de Niro visited India in 2013

For the unversed, back in the year 2013, Robert de Niro acted in the Hollywood movie Silver Linings Playbook, which also featured Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. Anupam Kher had a supporting role in the film as well. In the same year, Robert visited India to be a part of the THiNK summit in Goa and upon Anupam's invitation spent time at Anupam's Actor Prepares Studio in Mumbai. This is where various Bollywood stars, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Dia Mirza, got the chance to meet the legendary actor. Many other celebrities also posted photos of their meeting with the Oscar-winning actor. This includes Ali Fazal, Aftab Shivdasani, and Satish Kaushik, as well as filmmakers Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ayan Mukerji. Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra also had the opportunity to meet Robert de Niro during his visit to India, and they also shared their experiences on social media.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Anupam Kher calls Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer ‘fine and balanced’; says ‘It makes you…’