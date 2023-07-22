Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor enjoy perfect boys' night as they watch Oppenheimer together; see VIDEO

Oppenheimer, the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan directorial has finally hit the theatres. The autobiographical thriller, which features Cillian Murphy in the lead role, has thoroughly impressed film fanatics across the globe and has been receiving excellent reviews. Oppenheimer fever has now taken over Indian audiences as well, and once again proven director Christopher Nolan's untouchable fan base in the country. The famous celebrities of Bollywood are as excited as the common audiences about Oppenheimer and are spotted attending the screenings.

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor watch Oppenheimer together

The popular Bollywood actors, who are close friends right from their childhood days, were seen having a perfect boys' night recently, as they stepped out together to watch Oppenheimer. As per the latest updates, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor met for dinner at a famous restaurant in Mumbai on Friday night, kickstarting their weekend fun on a high note. Later, the actors headed to a theatre nearby along with their other friends and attended the screening of the Christopher Nolan directorial. Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's video from the theatre, which was shot by a fan, is now going viral on social media handles.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen having a serious conversation with a friend, as Arjun Kapoor looked on. The Brahmastra actor looked handsome as always in a black sweatshirt, which he paired with a matching cap, and his signature thick beard. The Ek Villain 2 actor, on the other hand, opted for a black hoodie, which he teamed up with a matching beanie cap, a semi-long hairdo, and a thick beard.

Check out Ranbir and Arjun's video from the theatre, below:

About Oppenheimer

The Christopher Nolan directorial is inspired by the life of Robert J Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, and is based on the 2005-released biography American Prometheus. The autobiographical thriller features, which features Cillian Murphy in the titular role, has already earned blockbuster status. Oppenheimer features a stellar star cast including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and many others in other pivotal roles. The project is produced by Syncopy Inc. and Atlas Entertainment, and distributed by Universal Pictures.

