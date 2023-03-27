Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol seen in similar looks on Animal sets; Can you guess who is who?

Ranbir Kapoor is on a roll these days when it comes to his professional front. The actor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film has been receiving a decent response from the audience and fans are praising the actor for his acting skills. Well, now all eyes are on his upcoming movie Animal which the actor has been shooting for the past couple of months. This film will also star Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. Today, RK and Bobby were spotted on the sets of the film in Mumbai sporting similar looks.

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol spotted on Animal sets

In the pictures, we can spot both the stars Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol on the sets of Animal in Mumbai. The Brahmastra star looks handsome in a black sleeveless tee. He flaunts his full-grown beard and mustache and has covered his head with a light-blue-colored bandanna. The actor poses with a peace sign made with his fingers for the paparazzi. Bobby Deol on the other hand too can be seen wearing a black tee on black tracks and has covered his head with a blue cap. He too has a full-grown beard and mustache which makes him look similar to Ranbir.

Check out the pics:

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor said that he doesn’t have any other movie lined up after Animal and that he is happy with the break as he will get to spend more time with his daughter Raha. “Well, I hope I like something soon but I am happy with this break as I have just become a father so I will get some time to spend with my daughter. And nothing has really appealed to me and I do not want to be one of those actors who just sign films to make money unless I really like something,” he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor looks uber-cool in a casual chic outfit as he steps out in the city-PICS