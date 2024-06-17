Alia Bhatt drops aw-worthy PIC of Ranbir Kapoor, Raha from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding gala; father-daughter explore Italian streets

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and his wifey, actress Alia Bhatt, continuously set relationship benchmarks. Frequently spotted on romantic dates and late-night drives, they manage to make time for their daughter Raha despite their hectic schedules. Ranbir is an affectionate father, often seen with his daughter.

Recently, they were spotted attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebration on a cruise in Italy. Now, Alia Bhatt took to social media and shared a heartwarming picture of Ranbir and Raha and is melting hearts as one of the cutest moments on the internet.

Alia Bhatt drops Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's unseen pic from Italy

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a belated Father's Day post featuring an unseen pic of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha exploring the streets of Italy. In the image, Ranbir is seen wearing a green t-shirt paired with white shorts and matching shoes, while his daughter looks lovely in a yellow frock. The picture captures them from behind.



Sharing the pic, Alia captioned it, "No caption needed," with yellow heart and sunflower emoji.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended Anant-Radhika's cruise pre-wedding bash

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently joined the festivities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration aboard a cruise in Italy, accompanied by their daughter Raha. Karisma Kapoor shared a snapshot with Ranbir and Alia from the event, joining the array of star-studded guests at the Italian festivities.

In a glimpse from the cruise, Alia complemented her pink attire with a beach hat, while Ranbir looked smart in a shirt and shorts. Armaan Jain and his wife, Anissa Malhotra, also featured in the frame. Sharing a picture of the Kapoor family, the Karisma captioned it, "Famiglia."

Ranbir Kapoor on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Presently, he is immersed in the filming of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, which includes Sai Pallavi, Yash, Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, and more.

