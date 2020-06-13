Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s candid click from Tamasha days makes us root for their on screen reunion

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are among the popular stars in Bollywood who have given blockbuster flicks with each other. A throwback candid photo from Tamasha shoot is going viral again.

If there is one iconic on screen pairing that is known for churning out interesting and hit films, it is and . From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Tamasha, Deepika and Ranbir have managed to impress fans with their on screen banter and many root for their reunion in other projects in future as well. Be it their friendly banter as Naina and Bunny or serious conversations as Ved and Tara, Ranbir and Deepika’s performances in both films won hearts.

We stumbled upon a throwback photo of Deepika and Ranbir from Tamasha days and it surely takes us back to the fun promotion days of the offbeat film. Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha portrayed the story of Ved and Tara beautifully and Deepika and Ranbir were loved on screen. In the throwback photo that dates back to 2015, Deepika and Ranbir can be seen engrossed in serious discussions with their director Imitiaz Ali. Deepika can be seen clad in a black top with her hair partially open.

Ranbir is seen sitting by Deepika’s side as he talks to director Imtiaz about the promotions of the film. Deepika had shared it back in the days when they were planning the promotions of Tamasha. Seeing the throwback photo, fans surely would love to see the successful on screen pairing share the screen again. While after Tamasha, Deepika and Ranbir did not do a film together, fans have been wanting to see the duo on screen again.

Here is Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, recently, there were several rumours that Deepika and Ranbir will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. However, nothing was officially announced about the same. Last year too, rumours were rife that Deepika may be doing Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir. However, those did not turn out true and was chosen to star opposite Ranbir in the film. Amid the lockdown, Deepika has been spending time at home with . On the work front, she will be seen next in Shakun Batra’s film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with . The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . The film is produced by and slated to release on December 4, 2020.

