Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone smile wide for the camera and send fans into a meltdown; See Throwback Pic

In the latest photo that has surfaced, it shows Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone smiling for the camera and smiling wide. Check it out below.

and are not only loved for their onscreen chemistry by millions of fans, but the actors have die-hard fans who love to share and post unseen videos and pictures of them even today. We came across one such photo of the former lovebirds and co-stars, and it will definitely put a smile on your face. Despite their ugly breakup, Deepika and Ranbir went on to do films like Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

In the latest photo that has surfaced, it shows the actors smiling for the camera and smiling wide. We wonder what has cracked up the stars. Ranbir can be seen donning a denim jacket and white tee while Deepika;s look simply pops out. With a simple white top, Blue and pink tie-dye loose fitting pants and a pair of sunglasses, we are totally loving this summer look on the actress. Deepika and Ranbir hold each other close in this photo and it is indeed a treat for their fans.

Check out Deepika and Ranbir's unseen photo below:

The actors recently clocked seven years of their film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Deepika had taken to Instagram to share pictures from their first look test. The photos definitely sent their fans into a meltdown. The actress captioned it, "Our very first look test.. ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar #7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani @ayan_mukerji @hussain.dalal #ranbirkapoor #bunny @dharmamovies @karanjohar."

ALSO READ: WATCH: When Deepika Padukone made Ranbir Kapoor BLUSH during the promotions of Tamasha

Check out the photo:

Do you think Ranbir and Deepika should make a comeback together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×