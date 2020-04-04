Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's throwback PHOTO will make fans long to see them on screen together again

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's rare throwback picture will remind you of the old times when they were dating each other. Check out the picture.

and are two well-known names in the Bollywood film industry who have carved a niche for themselves over the past few years. There was a time when the two of them were dating each other and were almost inseparable. However, they mutually ended their relationship after six years much to the shock of fans and well-wishers. The two of them have appeared together in movies like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani (2009) and Jagga Jasoos (2017).

So, if you’re someone who is longing to see them together again, we have got something for you. While scrolling through feeds on Instagram, we have got our hands on a throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif which is just unmissable. The two of them are seen flashing their smiles while posing for the selfie. Ranbir Kapoor looks suave in a black t-shirt and denim jacket. Katrina, on the other hand, looks pretty in a multicolored spaghetti dress.

Check out the throwback picture below:

As we all know, Ranbir Kapoor is currently dating while Katrina is rumored to be in a relationship with Vicky Kaushal. On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in ’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. Katrina, on the other hand, who gave a stellar performance in the 2019 movie Bharat, has also some interesting projects coming up this year.

Do you want to see Ranbir and Katrina together in a movie again? Do let us know in the comments section.

(ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif opens up on break up with Ranbir Kapoor; says it wasn't in her control)

Credits :Instagram

