Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's unmissable banter amid the dubbing of Jagga Jasoos grabs attention; Watch

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's throwback video from their dubbing session for the 2017 film Jagga Jasoos will leave you in splits.

After Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Rajneeti, and collaborated again in Anurag Basu's musical mystery comedy adventure film Jagga Jasoos in the year 2017. The film which was released on 14 July 2017 revolves around Jagga (Ranbir) whose adoptive father, Bagchi, enrolls him in a boarding school and mysteriously disappears. Upon growing up, Jagga goes in search of him and takes the help of Shruti (Katrina), a journalist. The movie grabbed a lot of attention during the promotions of the film because of Ranbir and Katrina's first movie post their break-up and also because of their on-screen chemistry.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Katrina and Ranbir dubbing for Jagga Jasoos. In the video, we can see Kat and Ranbir's unmissable banter amid the dubbing. The two can be seen making their best to outsmart each other. The video starts with Katrina saying, "120" in Hindi and Ranbir tells her to wait. Katrina retorts to Ranbir saying that he must also know how it feels when he has to catch up on the timing. Ranbir further says that he will show her how he catches it. The video ends with Kat smiling. The actor's fun 'nok jhok' will leave you in splits and make you watch the video again and again.

(Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s chemistry in THIS throwback pic from Brahmastra makes fans impatient for the film)

Meanwhile, currently, Katrina has been spending all her time in spreading awareness regarding the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The actress has been trying to make constant efforts to not just speak up on the issue but also put her resources to good use and has, in fact, helped out daily wage workers in Maharashtra as a part of her initiative and collaboration as well. She was lauded for taking the initiative and joined the likes of and others for her help.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Katrina's film with , Sooryavanshi was due for a release, however, the COVID 19 outbreak has resulted in films being pushed and everything coming to the halt for the same reasons.

On the other hand, talking about Ranbir Kapoor will be seen with his girlfriend together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Akkineni Nagarjuna and will serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. will be seen doing a cameo in this film. Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor. The movie also starring Sanjay Dutt is written and directed by Karan Malhotra. Set in the 1800s, the film is about a dacoit tribe who took charge in the fight for their rights and independence against the British. Ranbir will be seen playing a double role, as central character Shamshera and his father.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×