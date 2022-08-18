Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani pose together in new VIDEO as they collaborate for a shoot; Fans REACT

Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani have collaborated on a project. Yes, you read that right! Earlier yesterday, Ranbir and Kiara were spotted at a shoot together. The two gorgeous actors were captured on set, where they could be seen posing for pictures together. They looked super stylish as they donned their striking outfits. Kiara was seen dressed in a printed blue jumpsuit. On the other hand, Ranbir wore a white tee-shirt with black trousers and an orange and white tie and dye jumper. Kiara and Ranbir stood next to each other as they held their pose. They even did some dance moves together.

Fans react to Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s video together

As soon as the video was dropped, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans. They liked Kiara and Ranbir’s chemistry and could not wait to see them together on the big screen.

Click HERE to watch the video.

Take a look at fans’ reaction

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Ranbir and Kiara have interesting projects lined up for them. Ranbir was recently seen in the period-drama Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film co-starred Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It also marked Ranbir’s comeback to the silver screen after four years, as he was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2018 film Sanju. Now, Ranbir has the much-talked-about and highly-anticipated film Brahmastra in the pipeline. The mythological fantasy sci-fi film directed by Ayan Mukerji will feature Ranbir and his ladylove Alia Bhatt together for the first time. Apart from them, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on the 9th of September, 2022. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Coming to Kiara Advani, she was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. She now has Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt on why Ranbir Kapoor has a 'serious look' in his photos; Says 'I'm the one who makes him smile'