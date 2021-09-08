Ranbir Kapoor and Malavika Mohanan are all smiles in UNSEEN photo from ad shoot.

Bollywood actors are known for their films and characters that they bring to life on the big screen. However, on the small screen too, these actors make a memorable impression with their ad commercials. Be it new age brands or classic and welal known brands, actors teaming up for commercials is also a huge treat for their fans.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Malavika Mohanan came together for an ad shoot. The actors make for a great onscreen pair and now an unseen photo has surfaced on social media. One of the producers working on the commercial shoot recently took to social media to share a happy photo of Malavika and Ranbir.

The south actress reposted the photo on her Instagram Story and it definitely is a treat for their fans. In the photo, Malavika can be seen wearing a pink bodycon outfit with Ranbir donning a casual blue T-shirt.

Check out and Malavika Mohanan's photo below:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has been working on Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy. Ranbir will be sharing screen space with for the first time in the film. The duo have shot extensively in New Delhi for the film. And while several photos of Ranbir from Delhi have surfaced on social media, we've still not got to see a glimpse of what his or Shraddha Kapoor's look will be like in the film.

