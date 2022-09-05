Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor spotted as they perform Puja at Ganapati Visarjan in Mumbai; Watch VIRAL video

Ranbir Kapoor is on a roll these days! Both his personal and professional life seems to be gaining everyone's attention. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor is currently awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated movie, Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in the lead. Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a guest appearance in the film. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva is scheduled to hit the theatres on 9 September 2022 in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Now, ahead of Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva's release, Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted in the city by a fan along with his mother-actress Neetu Kapoor as they performed Puja at Ganapati Visarjan in Mumbai. In the viral video, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star is seen sporting a black sweatshirt and black pants. He also wore a cap to complete his look. The Amar Akbar Anthony actress, on the other hand, wore a royal blue kurta as she performed the aarti.

Check out Ranbir and Neetu's VIDEO:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu is currently basking in the success of her recently released family drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. It was released in the theatres on June 24 and was produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

On the other hand, Ranbir has many interesting films in his pipeline. He will star next in Animal, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will feature Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the pivotal roles. Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-title film with Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘my beauty’ as Brahmastra star shares picture from Italy trip with Ranbir Kapoor