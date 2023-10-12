Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal trailer to release on THIS date? Here’s what we know

The excitement around the movie Animal is steadily mounting, especially following the captivating teaser release. This crime drama’s teaser video has provided a sneak peek into Ranbir Kapoor's intense character, his complex relationship with Anil Kapoor portraying his father, and has teased the formidable villain played by Bobby Deol. The anticipation has soared even higher with the recent release of the first song, offering a glimpse into Ranbir's chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna. In a recent report, the much-awaited release date for the trailer has been unveiled, reportedly set for November 23.

Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal trailer to release on THIS date?

According to a recent report from News18 Showsha, the much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming movie Animal is scheduled for launch on November 23. The report conveys that the decision to release the trailer just a few days before the film's debut indicates a strategic approach by the makers to generate heightened anticipation and intrigue among the audience. The portal’s source has revealed that the trailer is expected to be 'hard-hitting' and 'intense,' promising to be a surprise the fans and leave them eagerly awaiting the film's release.

More about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and song Hua Main

The makers of the movie recently unveiled its first song titled Hua Main on October 11. This romantic and passionate track features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and shows the audience a glimpse of their love story. The song depicts the couple facing familial challenges, engaging in romance aboard an airplane, and getting married. The song also includes a few intimate kisses between the on-screen couple. The vocals for this track have been brought to life by Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam, with poignant lyrics crafted by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

The storyline of the film revolves around the tumultuous relationship between a father and a son, set against a backdrop of violence and crime. The dynamics between the characters may play a significant role in propelling the son towards a path of madness.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is slated to hit the big screens on December 1.

