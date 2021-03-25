Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remember late dad Rishi Kapoor; Latter shares PIC from prayer meet.

To mark Rishi Kapoor's 11 months since his demise last April, the Kapoor family held a small prayer meet at their residence on Thursday.

It has been 11 months since the demise of Bollywood's legendary actor and in his fond memory the Kapoor family held a prayer meet today. Since the demise of Rishi Kapoor last April, actor's wife and actress as well as daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been sharing heartwarming posts. Today, Riddhima took to Instagram to share a picture from the 11-month prayer meet.

In the photo, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can be seen performing puja. If you take a closer look, a cut of the late Rishi Kapoor can be seen in the background. While Ranbir and Riddhima can be seen wearing white, the actor can also be seen wearing glasses and with a fully grown beard. Ranbir had recently tested positive for Covid 19. However, looks like the actor has now recovered.

Sharing the photo, Riddhima captioned it, "Always watching over us ! We miss you." Earlier in the day, she had shared another family photo and captioned it, "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts." Take a look at Riddhima's posts below:

Neetu Kapoor also took to social media to share a priceless video with Rishi Kapoor on their last trip to New York City where the veteran was under treatment. In the vide, Rishi Kapoor can be seen crooning a song. "Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC," Neetu captioned the video. Click the link below to watch the video.

