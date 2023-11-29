Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga to collaborate again on ‘dark’ project after Animal? Director says THIS

This Friday, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a riveting and rugged avatar as he takes on the silver screen in the crime thriller Animal. This marks the actor's inaugural collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for his work on Kabir Singh. The movie, as portrayed in the trailer, appears to delve into intense and dark themes such as violence and revenge. In a recent interview, the director discussed his plans for future collaboration with Ranbir.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on working with Ranbir Kapoor again after Animal

In a recent interview with Idlebrain, Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped some exciting news for fans. Revealing his future plans, Sandeep expressed that, contingent upon the success of Animal, he envisions collaborating with the lead star, Ranbir Kapoor, once again for a project centered around a very dark concept.

He shared, "With god’s grace, if Animal works, it will for sure. I’ll go deeper in terms of storytelling and character exploration. So, me and Ranbir have another idea to work together. It is very dark, and we thought if this works, we should definitely dive into the darkness."

During the promotional phase, the camaraderie among the cast and crew of the movie was on full display. A group picture captured the essence of their bond, with Ranbir sharing an embrace with Sandeep. Bobby Deol, Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga joined in with huge smiles, while Anil Kapoor adds a touch of playfulness to the scene with some fun antics.

ALSO READ: 14 longest Bollywood movies of all time: Jodhaa Akbar to Kal Ho Naa Ho