Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt to shoot Shamshera’s remaining parts at a Mumbai studio with limited crew?

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt may be among the first few actors to return to work post the lockdown. As per a report, the actors may complete shoot of the remaining portions in Mumbai itself.

Amid the lockdown, the shooting of various films had been halted due to the COVID 19 outbreak. Among them, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera’s remaining portions were also left to be shot. The fantasy action film that also stars Vaani Kapoor with Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt, had completed its principal shoot before the nation went into lockdown. Ranbir and Vaani also shot certain portions in Ladakh as well. However, now that the state government has granted permission to films to resume work, Ranbir and Sanjay may return to work with a limited crew in Mumbai.

Yes, as per a recent report in Mid-Day, Ranbir and Sanjay may be among the first few actors who may return to work post the state government’s permissions on the resumption of work. The report stated that 4 day's patchwork for Shamshera is remaining and hence, Ranbir and Sanjay may be returning to work to shoot those portions together at a studio in Mumbai with a very limited crew. The report also added that the producer Yash Chopra has decided to shoot in a studio keeping safety in mind.

A source told the daily, “The film's principal shoot was complete when the lockdown was announced. Director Karan Malhotra and his team utilised the stay-at-home period by beginning the post-production work. As their next step of action, Karan and Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra have decided to film the remaining portion inside the YRF studio with limited crew, keeping the logistics and safety precautions in mind. The shoot dates have yet to be determined as the makers are awaiting an approval from the Producers' Guild. They have also sought the permission of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees to enable daily wagers to resume work on the project.”

Well, if this turns out to be true, then Sanjay and Ranbir indeed will be among the first few actors who may return to work post the COVID 19 lockdown. Meanwhile, Karan Malhotra’s directorial will feature Ranbir in a double role and is an fantasy action drama that has been shot on a massive scale. Vaani also plays a pivotal role in the film. Shamshera’s original release date is July 31, 2020.

