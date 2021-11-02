Ranbir Kapoor and Shoojit Sircar come together for a friendly football match as a tribute to Diego Maradona

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the actors who are quite active when it comes to football. He along with several other celebs are often seen donning their respective jerseys and hitting the football ground to hit some goals. And now as per a recent update, the Ajab Ghazab Prem Ki Kahani actor is set to step into his football shoes again for yet another match, this time for a tribute to football legend Diego Maradona. It is reported that he will be joined by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar who is also seen sweating hard on the football ground.

According to a report published in Mid Day, Ranbir, Shoojit along with the All Stars Football Club and digital influencers will be playing this special match on November 3 at Jamnabai Grounds in Vile Parle. It is reported that each of these celebs was eager to be a part of this special tribute to the God of Football. To note, the match is taking place days after a 10 part series was released on Maradon titled as Maradona: Blessed Dream. The two teams will feature Ahan Shetty, producer Bunty Walia, television actor Vivian Dsena and tennis star Leander Paes, Ranbir and Shoojit playing against influencers Awez Darbar, RJ Abhinav, Zaid Darbar, Viraj Ghelani and Karan Sonawane, among others.

Talking about it, a source stated, “Though Ranbir is currently shooting for an exhaustive schedule of Brahmastra, he was one of the first to jump on board. Shoojit was in Kolkata over the past month and returned to Mumbai on October 30, in time for the match”.