Ranbir Kapoor and Shoojit Sircar come together for a friendly football match as a tribute to Diego Maradona

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 11:06 AM IST  |  3.4K
   
Ranbir Kapoor and Shoojit Sircar come together for a friendly football match as a tribute to Diego Maradona
Ranbir Kapoor and Shoojit Sircar come together for a friendly football match as a tribute to Diego Maradona
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the actors who are quite active when it comes to football. He along with several other celebs are often seen donning their respective jerseys and hitting the football ground to hit some goals. And now as per a recent update, the Ajab Ghazab Prem Ki Kahani actor is set to step into his football shoes again for yet another match, this time for a tribute to football legend Diego Maradona. It is reported that he will be joined by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar who is also seen sweating hard on the football ground.

According to a report published in Mid Day, Ranbir, Shoojit along with the All Stars Football Club and digital influencers will be playing this special match on November 3 at Jamnabai Grounds in Vile Parle. It is reported that each of these celebs was eager to be a part of this special tribute to the God of Football. To note, the match is taking place days after a 10 part series was released on Maradon titled as Maradona: Blessed Dream. The two teams will feature Ahan Shetty, producer Bunty Walia, television actor Vivian Dsena and tennis star Leander Paes, Ranbir and Shoojit playing against influencers Awez Darbar, RJ Abhinav, Zaid Darbar, Viraj Ghelani and Karan Sonawane, among others.

Talking about it, a source stated, “Though Ranbir is currently shooting for an exhaustive schedule of Brahmastra, he was one of the first to jump on board. Shoojit was in Kolkata over the past month and returned to Mumbai on October 30, in time for the match”.

Advertisement

Credits: Mid Day


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

₹299.00
₹999.00 (70%)
 Buy Now
View All