Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are full-on dramatic couple in First Poster of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to be seen together in Luv Ranjan's rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The title of the film was finally announced earlier today and it has got netizens quite excited. During the shooting schedule in Spain, their pictures and videos were leaked on social media. The duo, who has collaborated for the first time, was seen grooving to a peppy track. After releasing the title, Shraddha has now dropped the first poster of the film. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar out

Shraddha took to Instagram and shared the poster with her fans. In the poster, she can be seen sporting a pink mini-dress while Ranbir is seen in a blue shirt and white pants. He is seen holding her in his arm. Their epic expressions have all our attention. Along with the poster, the actress wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar Nautanki > Couple Goals." Have a look:



Soon after she shared the poster, fans were seen dropping heart emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, "My whole heart." Another fan commented, "Unexpected title." Another comment also read, "Can't wait for fresh pair #Shrabir." Title announcement video The makers unveiled the title with a quirky teaser video. The teaser also revealed Ranbir and Shraddha's first looks. It dished out major chill and fun vibes. Along with it, Shraddha wrote, "And the title is……Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo." The title has received a thumbs-up from the netizens.

Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the most-awaited film is slated to hit theatres on 8th March 2023, on the occasion of Holi.

