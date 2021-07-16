Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to head to Spain to shoot romantic songs for Luv Ranjan's film

Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor along with Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor will kick off a 20-day shoot stint in New Delhi for Luv Ranjan's film today. Now, a report claims that director has begun chalking out Spain schedule for song shoots with Ranbir and Shraddha.

Just this week, we saw , join Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor to head to New Delhi to kick off the second shooting schedule for Luv Ranjan's untitled film. While the cast begins filming for the next 20 days in New Delhi, reportedly planning for their next international shooting schedule is underway. Reportedly, Ranbir and Shraddha were supposed to shoot in Delhi in June. But, due to the COVID 19 situation, it was delayed. Now, as the New Delhi schedule begins, director Luv Ranjan has reportedly begun planning for Spain shooting schedule for Ranbir and Shraddha's songs filming.

In a recent report by Mid-Day, a source revealed that the director intends to wrap up all scenes on home turf with Ranbir, Shraddha, Dimple and Boney, before heading to Spain for the next schedule. Not just this, music director Pritam also confirmed that he is making 2-3 romantic songs for Ranbir and Shraddha for the foreign leg of the shoot. He told the daily, "The tracks are a combination of dance and romance, along the lines of Badtameez Dil. Our chartbusters include Bheegi si bhaagi si, Balam pichkari, and Channa mereya. I am always excited to compose songs for his movies."

A source further revealed to the daily that Dimple and Boney also will reportedly head to Spain with Ranbir and Shraddha in September. The source told Mid-Day, "If all goes well, the cast — including Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor who play Ranbir’s parents in the movie — will head to Europe in September. Besides filming songs, Luv sir will can a few scenes with Ranbir and his on-screen parents. The director wants to wrap up all the portions on home turf first, and then head to Spain, depending on the situation."

Well, if all goes well, Ranbir and Shraddha along with others from the cast may shoot in foreign locales in Europe for the romantic film. Recently, photos of Shraddha and Ranbir with Boney and Dimple went viral when they were snapped at the airport. The film is a romantic comedy that is helmed by Luv Ranjan. The first schedule was shot earlier in 2021 in New Delhi. It is slated to release on Holi 2022.

