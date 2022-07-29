Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film set catches fire in Mumbai

In what came as a shocking incident, the set of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s yet to be titled movie caught fire today. The incident took place in Mumbai at Andheri West’s Chitrakoot studio near the Link Road and the set was being built to shoot a song for the film. As per reports, no shooting was going on at the set and Ranbir and Shraddha were expected to begin shooting on the set next week. So far no injuries have been reported.

According to a report published in Mumbai Live, a level 2 fire was seen at the Chitrakoot Ground near Sadar Bazaar. Reportedly, the fire had erupted at a shot of 1000 sq ft area. The media reports also suggested that ten fire engines and two water tanks have been rushed to the location and attempts are being made to douse the fire. Needless to say, the news of a fire at Ranbir and Shraddha’s film sets has certainly got the fans worried. To note, the movie marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration and will be helmed by Luv Ranjan.

Check out the video here:

As of now, Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Rashmika and the team is currently shooting for the same in Delhi. Besides, Ranbir is also looking forward to the release of Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama will also feature Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead and will release on September 9.

