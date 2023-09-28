Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor’s father-son dynamics, Bobby Deol’s menacing look: 5 highlights from Animal teaser

The official teaser of the highly-anticipated crime drama film Animal has generated a significant buzz on the internet. Starring an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, this Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed movie explores the tumultuous relationship between a father and son amidst a backdrop of violence and bloodshed. The 2-minute and 26-second video, released today has sparked considerable excitement among viewers, leaving them eager for more. Animal is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 1.

Here are 5 major highlights from the teaser that will pique your interest:

Ranbir Kapoor’s unhinged avatar in Animal

The teaser provides a sneak peek at the various looks that actor Ranbir Kapoor will sport in the movie. It features him in a clean-shaven, innocent boy appearance, as well as in a rugged persona engaged in brutality and carnage, delivering impactful dialogues, and displaying his acting prowess. His transition into a psychopath and a criminal promises to be intriguing to witness.

Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor’s father-son relationship in Animal

The teaser offers a glimpse into the toxic relationship between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's characters, portraying them as father and son. The central theme of the storyline revolves around their bond, which appears to be ‘carved in blood.’ Balbir Singh, the father, may have played a significant role in his son's descent into madness, pushing him down a sinister path.

Bobby Deol’s menacing antagonist in Animal

Bobby Deol takes on the role of the antagonist in the film, and despite his brief appearance in the teaser's final moments, he captivates the audience. Shirtless and wielding a knife, Bobby exudes an intense, unhinged, and genuinely frightening aura. His confrontation with Ranbir's character in the movie promises to be a highly anticipated and intense showdown.

Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s pair in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are sharing the screen for the first time in Animal. Rashmika's character, Geetanjali, is portrayed as an innocent individual who will endure the consequences of Ranbir's character's toxicity and violent tendencies. The teaser has already highlighted their differences, particularly when Ranbir's character vehemently defends his father in her presence. This new pairing is likely to be a delightful treat for fans.

Background music of Animal

The background music used in the teaser is capable of sending shivers down your spine and effectively enhances the impact of the scenes in the teaser.

