Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor's father-son role reversal, Bobby Deol's blood bath: 5 TOP highlights from Animal trailer

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol starrer action crime film Animal is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of this year. Its much-awaited trailer dropped today and it has stormed the internet. It features some really interesting scenes and dialogues from the film and provides us with a glimpse of all the characters. Here are five highlights from the trailer.

5 highlights from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal trailer

Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor role reversal

The trailer begins with an interesting scene where Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor do a role reversal as father and son. The duo recreates a scene where Ranbir's character skipped a Michael Jackson concert as it was his father's birthday. The scene starts on a normal note but quickly takes a turn as Ranbir shouts at his father.

Ranbir Kapoor goes into beast mode

Ranbir Kapoor's action avatar is on full display in the trailer as he goes all out. At one moment, his character can be seen going full beast mode as he starts firing with a massive-sized Gatling gun. He is also seen fighting with a lot of people.

Rashmika Mandanna's emotional scenes

Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Geetanjali, who is Arjun Singh's wife. In the trailer, she can be seen talking to her husband in a highly emotional manner about his father. At one moment, she expresses her wish that Arjun's father had died that day. In response, Arjun (played by Ranbir) grabs her by the neck.

Anil Kapoor gets shot

More than halfway through the trailer, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor's character) gets shot in the chest. This works as a trigger for Arjun as he vows to kill the person who tried to shoot his father. This incident seems like a major plot point that determines the later events.

Check out the trailer!

Bobby Deol's blood bath and face off against Ranbir Kapoor

Bobby Deol's few-second-long appearance in the Animal teaser generated a lot of buzz on the internet. In the trailer, he shows up for a relatively longer time as he is seen holding his finger on his lips and telling others to keep their mouth shut. His entire outfit and body are smeared with blood and he is crying while trying to silence people. Towards the end, Bobby and Ranbir's characters are at loggerheads with each other and fight shirtless on a tarmac.

Animal will be released theatrically on December 1, 2023.

