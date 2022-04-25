Ranbir Kapoor & Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna get clicked in the city in comfy casuals; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have started working on their upcoming movie Animal. The actors will be sharing screen space for the first time in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. A few moments back, both Ranbir and Rashmika were spotted in the city by the paparazzi. They were seen donning comfortable casuals as they stepped out for some chores.

India’s national crush Rashmika was seen wearing a grey tee-shirt which she paired with black jogger pants and a pair of white sliders. Her hair was styled in a half bun, while she did not have any make up on. She also wore a mouth mask as a protective gear against Covid-19. The actress cheerfully posed for pictures while the paparazzi clicked her from a distance.

Ranbir Kapoor was also seen wearing casuals. He donned a blue tee-shirt, which he combined with a pair of blue denim pants. He continued his love for head gear and wore a blue cap. Ranbir posed with a couple of fans and smiled brightly at the cameras for pictures.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s photos:

Recently, the actors had headed to Manali, Himachal Pradesh as Animal went on floors. Pictures surfaced on the internet, where they were seen being welcomed with traditional Himachali caps and shawls. Another video from the sets was also leaked where both the actors were seen dressed in ethnic wear.

It is also reported that Ranbir will be undergoing a massive transformation for Animal, which is set to release on August 11 next year. Spilling beans about it, his trainer Shivoham told Pinkvilla, “It definitely is going to be some kind of a transformation. In the first schedule he said, they are not going to reveal much, probably that will be in the latter part. So I think we have plenty of time (to train)”.

