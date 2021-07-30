Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor are all smiles in UNSEEN selfie from Luv Ranjan's film shoot in Delhi

left for Delhi a few weeks ago to shoot for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy. Alongside him , Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor also headed to the national capital. The romantic comedy's shooting is underway in full swing and while details are under wrap, we chanced upon one unseen selfie of Ranbir Kapoor with his dance crew and as well.

Shared on Instagram by Gulnaaz Khan, the photo features Ranbir happily snapping a selfie with his dance crew as well as choreographer Bosco Martis. However, the surprising element in the selfie was Arjun Kapoor's presence. Is the actor also a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic comedy?

In the photo, Ranbir is all smiles as he can be seen holding the camera while rest of the crew poses for the happy photo.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's photo below:

Meanwhile, back in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt has been missing him as she recently revealed on Instagram that she stole his cap and wore it. In fact, Alia was also snapped by the paparazzi wearing the cap when she stepped out for a work meeting.

Sharing a photo on the gram, Alia wrote, "When you miss him so you steal his belongings. (& make sure you take many selfies)"

Check out the photo below:

Shraddha and Ranbir have already shot for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy this. This is the film's second schedule that is currently being shot in the national capital.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt hints at stealing Ranbir Kapoor’s cap and the reason will make you go aww