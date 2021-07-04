Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan & Dino Morea come together for football match; See PICS

The sports lovers of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted together for a friendly football match. Scroll further to see their pictures.

has often spoken about his love for football. He has also met one of his football idols Leo Messi in Barcelona. Several other stars from Bollywood are also football fanatics and like to join hands together often to participate in a football match. On Sunday in Mumbai, many Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, , Dino Morea, and ’s son came together to play football and were photographed extensively by the paparazzi. The football lovers came together during the afternoon and initiated to play a friendly match amongst themselves.

Ranbir Kapoor was clicked by the shutterbugs while he was checking out actor Dino Morea’s swanky bike. He could also be seen guiding fellow players for the match. Arjun Kapoor was also spotted by the photographers dressed in an athletic manner with all-black attire and long hair. Saif Ali Khan’s Ibrahim Ali was also participating in the match while Dino Morea is another football player and wore a blue jersey for the match. The celebrities were captured on camera while starting their warmup session and also during the match. Many Bollywood actors are often seen on the field trying to get an athletic workout or simply enjoying the game for the love of it.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen gracing the silver screen in 2018 with his blockbuster release ‘Sanju’ directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He has some mega ventures in the pipeline including ‘Shamshera’ where he is co-starring with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Brahmastra, a trilogy directed by Ayan Mukerji co-starring , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna amongst others.

